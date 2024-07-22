No doubt you’ve heard the news about CrowdStrike or, worse, experienced it! As per our sources, at least it does not look like a cyberattack which is VERY GOOD NEWS! Crowdstrike is doing all it can do to resolve this problem, but it will take a village. Other vendors seem to be stepping up help solve the problem which is very good to see.

These things will happen as cybersecurity is complicated business. A self inflected wound is bad news but this is going happed again and again as humans are humans. It’s time to step up and solve this problem so we can get back to work pushing back on cybercrime.



Our Tip: Reach out to your trusted MSP, but be aware that bad actors may contact you, pretending to be CrowdStrike or your MSP or others. It has already started! How will bad actors leverage this now and in the Future? We will keep an eye on this and speak to many experts over the coming days. Remember to double check that you have reached the right website rom the right URL. This is not over yet!



Remember, you’re only as strong as your weakest link…

Here is a solid report on the Crowdstrike issue by Matthew Rosenquist at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4gOhZXLO_U “

Massive CrowdStrike IT Outage Has Global Implications for Cybersecurity”

There are several posts on how to get back online but contact your trusted sources for more information. Here is the official blog rom Microsoft: https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2024/07/20/helping-our-customers-through-the-crowdstrike-outage/

We will bring you more on this as it unfolds…