Peter Hermeling, new VP Emerging Markets at Recast Software, provided insights into the company’s evolution from Liquit to its current focus on application management. He detailed the features of their Application Workspace, which streamlines access to over 8,000 applications, enhancing user satisfaction by automating processes like VPN connections and updates. Peter addressed concerns regarding application security and updates, explaining their context-aware security measures and the structured management of application versions across different regions. He also highlighted the role of channel partners in generating customer interest and managing implementations.