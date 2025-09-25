Fahad Qureshi, Vice President of Sales for the Americas and ANZ at Keepit, highlighted the critical need for data backup solutions, noting that user errors are the primary cause of data loss. KeepIt’s approach involves maintaining multiple copies of data across various data centers, ensuring redundancy and quick recovery, while also offering unlimited storage and retention options. This positions KeepIt as a vital resource for organizations looking to safeguard their data.

Fahad also talked about KeepIt’s strategic partnership with Ingram Micro, essential for accessing federal contracts and expanding into new markets. He discussed how this partnership enhances the sales process for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by automating workloads and leveraging data to identify sales opportunities. He also pointed out that many customers are just beginning to recognize the importance of SaaS data backup, presenting a significant opportunity for MSPs.

