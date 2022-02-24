Epson America introduced the DS-790WN wireless network color document scanner featuring versatile connectivity. Designed for reliability and ease of use in a wide range of industries such as government, service bureau, higher education, finance, and healthcare corporations, the DS-790WN delivers high-quality scans at fast speeds so businesses can manage documents with confidence.

“The demand for efficient document management and seamless integration into workflows continues to grow, and the need for network scanners has never been more apparent,” said Tim Anderson, group product manager, Epson America. “The newest addition to Epson’s award-winning document scanner portfolio, the DS-790WN comes equipped with robust features including network connectivity and an intuitive touchscreen panel so businesses can easily scan and share high volumes of documents PC-free.”

The DS-790WN delivers high-quality scans up to 45ppm/90ipm with a peak daily duty cycle up to 7,000 sheets, one-pass duplex scanning, and a high-volume 100-page ADF that accommodates business and ID cards and sheets up to 8.5 by 240 inches. Built to support collaborative workgroups, the DS-790WN includes a 4.3” color LCD touchscreen and built-in LAN and wireless connectivity to easily access multiple scan jobs or scan to a USB drive, e-mail, network3 or cloud storage services4,5 such as Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive 4,5 – without the need for a computer. Individual user authentication6 via the touchscreen or an optional card reader7 provides to access personal usage records and custom scan settings to ensure hassle-free scanning.

With seamless compatibility with most existing document management systems, the DS-790WN features integrated TWAIN and ISIS drivers and includes OCR software to easily create searchable PDFs and customizable Office documents.3Users can also scan with mobile devices using the Epson Smart Panel app on iOS or Android.

Source: Epson