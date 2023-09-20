Julian Lee discusses with Germany-based Ivana Bartoletti, Global Chief Privacy Officer at Wipro. They discussed privacy and cybersecurity risks around generative AI and strategies companies should adopt to implement AI safely.

Ivana Bartoletti

Ivana Bartoletti is the Global Privacy Officer at Wipro, leading technology services and consulting company.

She has a Human Rights Background and is an internationally recognised thought leader in the fields of privacy, data protection and responsible technology. As a sought-after expert commentator and speaker, Ivana appears frequently during conferences such as UN Women conference with the UN Tech Envoy. Also she works with the Council of Europe. She has many years of experience working for large organizations in privacy policy, strategy and programmes related to digital transformation, cloud and automation.

As Visiting Cybersecurity and Privacy Executive Fellow at Virginia Tech, she contributes to cybersecurity research at the college. Ivana is the author of “An Artificial Revolution, on Power, Politics and AI” and the founder of the influential Women Leading in AI network.

Ivana was also named ‘Privacy Leader of the Year´ at the 2022 Piccasso Awards. In 2022, with Equality Now and Women Leading in AI, Ivana launched AUDRi (www.audri.org), a global coalition to promote human rights in the digital world. The Cyber Security Awards named her Woman of the Year (2019).