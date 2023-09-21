Epson America announced its WorkForce Enterprise AM Series Color Multifunction Printers have earned the Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Seal for Device Penetration. The WorkForce Enterprise AM Series – AM-C6000,AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 A3 line head MFPs – passed a rigorous testing process conducted by certified security experts with automated tools and manual exploitation attempts, ensuring the devices are safeguarded against vulnerabilities.

“The cybersecurity focus of IT departments tends to be on thwarting phishing attacks and securing traditional targets such as network infrastructure PCs and servers. Relatively little attention is paid to printers and MFPs that may also be vulnerable, however, so it is incumbent on OEMs to ensure that their devices have the features to secure the data the printers handle as well as the wider network,” said Jamie Bsales, principal analyst for Smart Workplace & Security in Keypoint Intelligence’s Office Group. “Our device penetration testing showed that these Epson models can do exactly that.”

The Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Program has become a benchmark in the office peripheral industry and helps position the security of OEM products using consistent testing processes and methodologies as an industry stamp of approval.

“In our digital world, security is critical. It’s crucial for businesses to have layers of IT equipment security to keep systems and devices safe and operations running smoothly,” said Dan Misilewich, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “We are proud to provide partners, and in turn customers, with print solutions that are not only designed to be safeguarded against vulnerabilities but also validated to do so by a respected industry organization.”

The WorkForce Enterprise AM Series color MFPs –AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 A3 line head MFPs – are built for productivity and reliable performance with fast first-page output, practically no warm-up wait time and precise image quality. With PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, the WorkForce Enterprise AM Series MFPs feature the lowest power consumption in each of their classes,1 saving energy. The compact AM-C6000, AM-C5000 and AM-C4000 are designed with features for large workgroups and departments, including a full suite of advanced security features, intuitive and user-friendly operation, and optional finishing and media handling accessories. Epson business printers, including the AM Series, are engineered with PrecisionCore®, a Simple. Smart. Clean. advanced printing technology.

In addition to the WorkForce Enterprise AM Series Color MFPs, the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, WF-M21000 and WF-C20750 have also been tested and received the Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation Seal.

For more information on the Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM Series, visit: epson.com/business-inkjet-printers-workforce-enterprise. For more information on the Keypoint Intelligence Security Validation program, visit:keypointintelligence.com/security-validation.

Source: Epson