Ken Gramley is CEO of Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems. He outlined the company’s mission in network security, emphasizing their focus on detection and response solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises. He introduced the concept of an autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC), which utilizes AI-driven security solutions to enhance threat analysis and response capabilities. Ken also discussed the significance of their new partnership with London-based distributor, Titan Data Solutions, aimed at expanding their reseller network in the UK, and highlighted the importance of customer support, competitive pricing, and the agility of their small team in meeting client needs. He further elaborated on the effectiveness of security solutions, the necessity for comprehensive data analysis, and the role of automation in improving SOC efficiency.