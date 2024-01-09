Flare, a leading continuous threat exposure management solution provider, announced the launch of their new tiered Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program, giving partners additional assets and support to help them grow their businesses and deliver value to their customers.

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a proactive cybersecurity approach that emphasizes real-time identification and mitigation of threats that exist outside the security perimeter of a network. This approach helps significantly reduce the exposure to tangible risks that could lead to business-disrupting events, making it a pragmatic and cost-effective strategy. Flare’s CTEM platform can be easily scaled and applied to multiple managed security business models including risk assessments, penetration testing, managed detection and response (MDR), and incident response.

“CTEM marks a significant stride in proactive cybersecurity and an exciting new business opportunity for our MSSP partners,” said Norman Menz, CEO of Flare. “Flare’s powerful platform can really amplifying the ability of MSSPs to detect and quickly respond to external threats for their customers and help keep their organizations safe”

Flare is now offering MSSP partners a choice of three tiers of service:

Flare for Security Assessments: Built for firms looking to leverage Flare’s platform to augment security assessment services, incident response, drive higher service margins, and deliver better customer outcomes.

Flare for MSSP and Flare for MSSP Premium: Built for firms looking to leverage Flare for multiple use cases and build out a CTEM solution for their customers. In addition, Premium partners have access to additional price benefits, access to our exclusive API for seamless integration, threat analyst support, and exclusive co-marketing opportunities.

For more information on this program, visit https://flare.io/partner-program.