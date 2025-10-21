Driven by Quantum Dot technology that produces more than a billion vivid colour combinations, the all-new Hisense QD5N 98-inch QLED 4K Google TV pairs a life-like picture with smooth motion, cinematic sound and smart features.

As the latest addition to Hisense’s industry-leading ultra-big screen family, the QD5N delivers an immersive television experience, whether settling in for a movie night, watching your favourite sports or seeking adventure in video games.

“Vivid colours, immersive audio and gamer-ready performance ensure our newest Quantum Dot television will transform your viewing experience,” says Puneet Jain, Senior Director of Marketing and Ecommerce with Hisense Canada. “Hisense is the global leader in large-screen formats, and we are living up to that title with the QD5N. With big picture and big sound, it is a breakthrough in home entertainment, making every moment on the screen unforgettable.”

The beauty of the QD5N starts with the quality of the picture. The QLED Quantum Dot wide colour gamut offers a wide spectrum of true-to-life colours, which is enhanced by a 4K AI Upscaler to restore fine details and reduce image noise and a Total HDR Solution (which includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG) to unlock contrast, highlight detail and provide depth.

These features come together in an innovative and powerful television that is adaptable to the habits of any viewer or gamer.

For the Movie Buff — Filmmaker Mode feature ensures a movie is seen the way the director intended. It automatically restores original aspect ratio, colour and frame rate for an authentic experience.

— Filmmaker Mode feature ensures a movie is seen the way the director intended. It automatically restores original aspect ratio, colour and frame rate for an authentic experience. For the Sports Fan — AI Sports Mode optimizes sports content, ensuring smooth motion and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Enhanced surround sound and commentator audio further elevate the enjoyment of sports programming.

— AI Sports Mode optimizes sports content, ensuring smooth motion and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Enhanced surround sound and commentator audio further elevate the enjoyment of sports programming. For the Avid Gamer — The Game Mode PRO feature on the QD5N offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Low Latency MEMC, VRR (48-44Hz), AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode and Hisense’s proprietary Game Bar for an ultra-responsive, super smooth and crystal clear gaming performance — there is virtually no screen tearing or output lag.

No matter the mode, sound is critically important to overall enjoyment of watching movies, shows, sports or playing video games. Dolby Atmos Sound in the QD5N elevates the auditory experience with award-winning enhancements that unveil what you’ve been missing. Take your movie and gaming escapades to new heights with a 2.1 audio channel featuring a subwoofer, enhanced by Dolby Atmos for precise three-dimensional audio placement that breaks free from conventional channels.

The QD5N also features Google TV with access to shows and movies across more than 10,000 apps, hands-free voice control and built-in Bluetooth that supports wireless connection to headphones so you can enjoy your shows and games the way you want to without disturbing others in the home (it also supports wireless connection of other devices, like soundbars, speakers and keyboards).

The QD5N is now available in Canada at authorized retailers.

