Glynis E. Devine, CSP , Launches My WIT Community—A Leadership Ecosystem Ending the Isolation That Keeps Talented Women Out of the C-Suite

Here’s what nobody tells women leading ITSPs, MSPs, VARs, cybersecurity firms, and AI companies: the reason you’re not in a corner office isn’t your lack of talent or drive. It’s access.

While you’ve been solving billion-dollar technical challenges alone in your office, male executives have been doing something entirely different; they’re leveraging structured peer networks, executive coaching, and strategic masterminds (formally or informally around a table at the bar that you weren’t invited to) that opened doors to boards, funding, and partnerships.

That access gap just closed.

International keynote speaker and Certified Speaking Professional Glynis E. Devine launched My WIT (Women in Tech) Community, a comprehensive leadership suite of programs designed to give female technology leaders what their male counterparts have always had: a strategic ecosystem that propels careers into executive positions.

The Problem Nobody’s Solving

“I watched brilliant women executives and female founders running multi-million-dollar IT service companies, VPs leading cybersecurity divisions, executives scaling AI ventures work harder than they male counterparts and juggle WAY more to achieve the same thing”

says Devine, who has spent her career moving women into C-suite roles. “They weren’t failing. They were isolated.”

The data tells the story: women in technology leadership face three career-killing challenges that traditional networking groups don’t address:

1.Strategic isolation – Solving high-stakes business challenges without trusted peer counsel

2.Network scarcity – No strategy or access to the relationships that generate the visibility needed for board seats, venture capital, and strategic partnerships

3.Fragmented resources – Exhausting, expensive searches across multiple platforms for relevant development programs on an already maxed out emotional capacity.

“With all due respect to our allies, your male competitors aren’t smarter,” Devine adds. “They have infrastructure you don’t. Until now.”



The Solution: Industry-Specific, Structured, and Strategic

When developing the platform, impact was our driver. Y es, one part is networking – but not for the sake of commiserating! It’s creating strategic network and leveraging it to nurture sponsorship, collaboration, and joint ventures.

My WIT Community is a curated suite of leadership accelerators tailored exclusively for women leaders in managed service providers (MSPs), IT solution providers (ITSPs), VARs, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence sectors:

– Online Masterminds – Weekly peer advisory councils with leaders solving parallel challenges in your specific industry

– Executive Coaching – One-on-one strategic guidance from a trained professional who understands technology sector dynamics

– In-Person Think Tanks – Immersive co-creative solution-uncovering sessions with industry-specific peer groups.

– Leadership Retreats – Immersive strategy sessions designed for senior executives navigating complex business landscapes and even more complex talent.

– WIT Podcast – Tactical conversations with female tech trailblazers sharing what actually works

– Awards Program – Recognition platform amplifying women’s achievements in technology leadership

“The difference between My WIT Community and every other women’s group?

Industry-specificity and structure,” Devine explains. “Members aren’t getting generic career advice. They’re accessing the exact frameworks women have used to position MSPs for acquisition, scale cybersecurity companies to IPO, and secure venture capital for AI ventures. These programs while expert-led are peer supported – that’s the secret sauce.”

Why This Matters Now

The technology sector is experiencing unprecedented consolidation, with private equity aggressively acquiring MSPs and cybersecurity firms. AI companies are attracting historic levels of venture capital. Y et women remain dramatically underrepresented (11% according to McKinsey) in the C-suite leadership and board positions that control these opportunities.



“We’re not trying to fix women; they’re not the bottleneck.” Devine emphasizes. “We’re building the infrastructure that’s been missing; that strategic network is moved men into executive positions for decades. Up until now, that network has been elusive for women to get an invite to. Women in tech don’t need more confidence workshops. They need strategic networks, peer masterminds, and industry-specific coaching. They need the blueprint to become unstoppable.”

Join the Community That Changes Everything

Women in technology leadership can explore the suite of programs My WIT Community offers at http://mywitcommunity.com

“You don’t have to figure this out alone anymore,” says Devine. “You never should have had to in the first place.”