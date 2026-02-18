

Zoho Corporation marked its 30th anniversary with the announcement of two major company milestones. Zoho Corporation, consisting of Zoho, ManageEngine, Qntrl, and TrainerCentral, is now a trusted technology provider to more than one million paying customers and more than 150 million users globally. Thisa announcement follows significant YoY customer (32%) and revenue (20%) growth in 2025.

Zoho Corporation would foremost like to thank every one of its customers, big and small, whose loyalty and support has had an outsized impact on the company’s foundation, growth, and future success. To honor that commitment, Zoho Corporation is shining a light on a few dedicated customers, whose success it is proud to have helped support.

“‘Partnership’ is a word that gets frequently used in business, but it rarely matches its definition,” said David Fauser, VP of Sales, Marketing and Strategy, CIMCO. “With Zoho, I can say that they have always genuinely felt like a true partner. Rather than simply delivering software, Zoho engages with us in a collaborative way — helping us think through challenges, adapt to change, and improve how we operate. That level of customer focus and long-term perspective is what has made our relationship endure over eight years.”

“As our business has evolved over the past 10 years through further acquisitions, organizational restructures and new operating models, Zoho has continued to scale with us rather than forcing us into rigid frameworks,” said Brandon Lennix, Director of Commercial Operations, Garda World Security Systems and Technology. “The broad range of apps available and the extreme flexibility they offer have repeatedly helped us quickly pivot our business needs, make informed decisions, and maintain momentum during times of significant challenge.”

“When we started our journey with ManageEngine 15 years ago, our operations were much smaller in scale. As our company expanded, so did ManageEngine,” said Gerry Forde, IT Operations Manager at Lakeland Dairies. “We’ve grown with the product suites, and whatever goals or challenges we have, ManageEngine seems to always have the solution.”

“Being bootstrapped, private, and built entirely in-house makes Zoho an outlier among competitors,” says Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho Corporation. “But vendors don’t need our help, businesses do, which is why delivering customer value has, for 30 years, been Zoho Corporation’s North Star. Before any innovation, strategy, or guiding principle becomes a product, pivot, or policy, it must first affirm the question, ‘Will this help businesses?’ We are incredibly grateful that companies around the world have responded so positively to our customer-first approach over the past three decades, and will continue to meet the evolving needs of businesses with powerful, scalable, and affordable solutions.”

