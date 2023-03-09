The winners of the 2022 Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and Reseller Choice Awards can be seen in this short video. Congratulations to everyone. Thank you for coming out in person to accept your award. It was a pleasure to host you in your beautiful country.

It was also a pleasure to talk with and get to know everyone who stayed for the after-awards dinner. We’ll do it all again, so mark your calendars for December 14, 2023! Every year, it grows…

Winning awards is always exciting. Winning awards that you truly deserve, on the other hand, has a deeper meaning. You cannot purchase our awards.

To be eligible for the 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award, VARs and MSPs must complete the 200-question assessment and place in the top 50. What you can do to capitalise on this award is fairly obvious, but you can find a few answers at https://www.bestmanageditcompanies.com/faq/. Given a choice, everyone prefers to do business with companies that follow best practices.

For next time, start the assessment as soon as you can. Don’t wait for the deadline in November 2023. Start here https://www.bestmanageditcompanies.com do it as fast as you wish. If you need some help with improving your business practice or join a peer-group, just contact us at https://www.channelpartneralliance.com We have contacts in the U.K. that can really help you!

To win a Reseller Choice Award as a Vendor, your channel partners had to vote the most for you! When your company’s name appears on this list, you know your channel partners think you’re the best. Make sure management sees the award and understands the hard work you put in to earn it (and maybe ask for a promotion, raise and/or more support :o)). Invite more of your partners to vote for you. It’s easy to do and we can provide invitation materials to help!

If you wish to be notified about the future Reseller Choice Awards and get the invite links for the next time, subscribe on www.e-channelnews.com or contact us at https://www.channelnext.ca/contact/ or visit our events page at www.channelnext.ca! There are many ways to reach out and get informed.

Please accept our apologies to the award winners who were unable to attend due to the short notice. We only have two weeks to notify the contacts on short list because that is when the votes are counted.

Save the date of December 14, 2023 in case you win again or want to attend the next awards ceremony. Besides the cool awards and recognitions, you also get to network with some of Britain’s best in the channel. It’s an enjoyable evening – just ask anyone who attended. Simply contact us if you want to learn more.

These awards are all part of our global mission to help build a channel community that is bigger, better, stronger, and smarter.

We are taking this up a notch in 2023 as we embark on the next big mission to crack the cybersecurity nut for the channel. Keep on the look out for the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem. It’s coming to the U.K. Here is a short preview https://iotssa.com/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem/ Ask for the complete prospectus if you wish to learn more sooner!

Congratulations to all the winners, and best wishes for 2023! We hope to see you again on December 14 for a repeat performance – our 8th year in the U.K.! One of my favourite things to do every year.

Here are Britain’s 2022 Reseller Choice Awards Winners:

TOP 10 Cloud Vendors:

Microsoft AWS Datto/Kaseya Connectwise Acronis VMWare Juniper Networks Watchguard Google HPE

TOP 10 Security Vendors:

Acronis ESET Datto/Kaseya Microsoft Bitdefender Opentext Sophos Watchguard Liongard Thales Security

Best Distributor: Nuvias

Best Emerging Vendor: Redstor

Best Overall Vendor: Datto/Kaseya

Best Managed IT Companies for 2022 (in alphabetical order):

1-Fix

Acutec

Aztech IT Solutions

Basic Business Systems

Burton Technologies

CCS IT

Cloudtech24

Codestone

Computer Geeks

Cornerstone Business Solutions

Emerge Digital

Everon

GeekingITsimple

Grant McGregor

Mirus IT

Mobliciti

Neos IT

Netitude

Neuways

No Problem Managed IT

Okapi Technology

Reformed IT

Ratcliff

Sereno IT

Silverbug

T-Tech

Team Metalogic

Technology Associates

The PC Support Group

Thintech Group

Think Cloud

Urban Network

Webby Tech

Xiria

Your IT Department

