Endor Labs recently named cybersecurity industry veteran, Karl Mattson as the company’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In this interview, Karl Mattson, shared insights from his extensive career, including his previous roles at the NSA and in the commercial sector. Mattson emphasized the significance of his transition to Endor Labs, highlighting his passion for startups and the impact he aims to make in his new role. He discussed the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, noting that while AI is gaining traction, the foundational principles of security remain unchanged and essential.

Mattson addressed the challenges faced by CISOs, advocating for the establishment of “circles of trust” with peers to navigate the complex technology landscape. He underscored the importance of understanding an organization’s business model and threat landscape for effective decision-making.