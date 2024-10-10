This partnership reinforces Atera’s commitment to being a one-stop shop for businesses’ IT needs, offering a comprehensive solution to manage and secure a diverse range of endpoints—including mobile devices, tablets, and laptops—across iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows platforms with minimal complexity. With the combined power of Atera’s Action AI solution and Miradore’s MDM capabilities, customers can now achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, speed, cybersecurity, and quality of work.

Tony Haller, Director of IT Partner Sales at GoTo, said: “Mobile device management and remote monitoring and management software are a natural extension of one another. GoTo’s powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable Miradore MDM solution is a logical complement to Atera’s robust RMM platform. Together, they provide IT teams with a comprehensive toolkit to manage their entire device ecosystem with ease. We’re thrilled to partner with Atera, and offer Atera customers around the globe enhanced efficiency and unmatched security.”

Ran Majdar – Head of Atera’s App Center said “Atera is thrilled to welcome GoTo’s Miradore solution into our growing family of technology partners. This collaboration marks the beginning of a journey that will bring our customers more favorable terms and enhanced opportunities. We believe the synergy created by our close partnership will help our customers manage their devices more effectively and securely, driving an optimized experience and greater value for them.”