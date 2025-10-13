Guest: Michael MacDougall, Sales Manager, Canada at SOTI, a Canadian-based software company that is a global leader in mobile and IoT device management solutions.

Michael will highlight SOTI’s tools that enable IT teams to remotely manage, troubleshoot, and secure mobile devices, which improve operational efficiency and lower costs. He emphasized the importance of these technologies in today’s cybersecurity landscape, pointing out the significant risks tied to remote device management.

