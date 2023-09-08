Endor Labs recently raised $70M in Series A financing from a group of investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners (LSVP), Coatue, Dell Technologies Capital, Section 32, and over 30 industry-leading CEOs, CISOs, and CTOs.

This round of funding, which includes $22M converted to equity from the previous round and comes only 10 months after the company’s launch, will help Endor Labs create effective application security programs without the developer productivity tax. This tax is imposed on developers when security tools create unnecessary work for developers that actually doesn’t affect the risk posture of your applications.

Endor Labs helps developers and security teams spend less time dealing with security issues and more time accelerating development through safe Open Source Software (OSS) adoption. Find out more at www.endorlabs.com

