Discussion with Bill Laverty, Account Executive at NinjaOne.

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.