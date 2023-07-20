Virtuozzo, an alternative cloud platform provider, announced the general availability of Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud, a new cloud for the channel, which resets the margin and cost equation for Managed Service Providers and their customers.

For the first time, Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud enables MSPs to sell compute cloud services at 20% margin, compared to a typical 3-7% selling large public clouds such as AWS, Google and Azure. At the same time, Virtuozzo’s open-source-based hyperconverged cloud technology enables MSPs to reduce costs for customers by as much as 25%.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud brings together all core cloud services in a single easy-to-use web interface for MSPs, making virtualization, infrastructure as a service, S3-compatible storage as a service, platform as a service, Kubernetes as a service and backup as a service easy to take to market, manage and sell. The new cloud is designed for the channel, hosted by Virtuozzo and its network of Cloud Service Provider partners, and available now at locations across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Climb Channel Solutions, an international technology distributor, is spearheading the roll out of Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud technology in North America and the UK.

