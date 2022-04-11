ConnectWise is currently accepting applications for its PitchIT Accelerator Program. Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT is a competition specifically for innovators to showcase a potential offering that could be built or integrated into the ConnectWise platform. The company is offering small companies and individuals the chance to take part in a 16-week program where participants receive a thorough business assessment, gain coaching from industry experts, earn placement on the ConnectWise marketplace, engage in co-marketing and more. Ten applicants will be accepted into the program.

From the pool of contestants, ConnectWise will choose three finalists to present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect on November 9-11, 2022. Judges will then announce the first- and second-place winners at the event. The first-place winner will receive $70,000 in investment money and the second-place winner will receive $30,000.

ConnectWise is excited to promote solutions that solve a need in cybersecurity, finance, billing, data, marketing, sales, business process, productivity, automation, or another practice area.

Throughout the competition, thought leaders within the MSP space will act as “Cameo Coaches” to guide participants and provide insight on their projects. The judges will be evaluating each solution based on product innovation, value proposition, GTM strategy, contribution to the industry, and likelihood of success in order to choose the three finalists. With a digital and cloud transformation unfolding before our eyes, ConnectWise is excited for the PitchIT Accelerator Program to showcase the immense amount of talent the IT Nation Community has to offer.

Last year’s winner was Traceless.io, makers of a security tool for MSP teams, businesses and individuals.

“We are thrilled and honored to be the winners of PitchIT 2021. It has been a great journey with ConnectWise, and we look forward to more continued success as partners,” said Gene Reich, co-founder of Traceless.io. “Our commitment to the MSP industry has always been very simple – we are here to help MSPs protect their house. The PitchIT investment will accelerate this commitment by allowing us to add deeper identity verification features, customer change management approvals and a suite of AI driven advanced threat protection features for ConnectWise Manage.”

“The PitchIT Accelerator Program is the perfect chance for innovative individuals in the IT Nation community to showcase their ground-breaking solutions,” said Craig Fulton, chief customer officer, ConnectWise. “We are excited to learn from our PitchIT contestants and we look forward to sharing our finalists’ ideas with everyone this coming November.”

Those interested in participating in the PitchIT Accelerator Program can apply here. Applications close April 30, 2022.

Source: ConnectWise