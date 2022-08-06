Cybrary, announced it has secured $25 million in a Series C funding round led by current investors, BuildGroup and Gula Tech Adventures. This latest investment brings Cybrary’s total funding to date to $48 million, following its $15 million Series B round announced in November 2019, and will be used to support additional company growth by bolstering research and development (R&D) across its engineering, product, and marketing teams as well as continuing to grow the new CybraryThread Intelligence Group.

“Our continued investment in Cybrary is a testament to our belief in the important work they’re doing to address the current cyber skills gap and how they plan to evolve their training programs in the future,” said Jim Curry, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BuildGroup. “We can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds for Cybrary and fully support Kevin and his team every step along the way.”

Additionally, Cybrary has officially announced that Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant, has now joined its board of directors following Mandiant’s announcement in March that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google for $5.4B. He joins current members Jim Curry, Ron Gula, Ryan Kruizenga, as well as Cybrary co-founder Ryan Corey and current CEO Kevin Hanes on the company board.

Kevin Mandia said that he is excited to join Cybrary’s board of directors during this exciting chapter of growth and momentum for the company. “Its mission to elevate the workforce and narrow the cybersecurity skills gap is inspirational. I am looking forward to helping Cybrary have an even greater impact to elevate the workforce to better defend the cyber domain.”

“We can’t thank BuildGroup and Gula Tech Adventures enough for their continued belief and contributions towards our mission to provide individuals, cybersecurity teams, and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to grow careers and defend against the latest cyber threats,” said Hanes. “I’m here because we have a tremendous opportunity to make an impact on a problem that matters to millions of people and these added resources will help us accelerate innovation that is centered around our core mission.”

Source: Cybrary