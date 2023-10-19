Pax8the leading cloud announced Perimeter 81, a networking and network security leader, is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace. Perimeter 81 delivers managed service providers (MSPs) of various sizes a comprehensive network and web security solution, guaranteeing the security of their clients worldwide through a scalable and user-friendly solution.

“Remote security access isn’t merely a choice; it’s an essential requirement for contemporary businesses,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Pax8 and Perimeter 81’s enduring collaboration is a source of excitement as we welcome their inclusive security protection solution in our marketplace, offering valuable benefits to our partners’ businesses.”

With a primary focus on safeguarding remote work environments, Perimeter 81 empowers MSPs and their clients to liberate themselves from outdated hardware, simplifying the management of their networks and security through a unified cloud-based service. This cutting-edge provider excels in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), offering MSPs an effortless, cloud-delivered solution for network and security management, enabling businesses to fortify their networks and shield their data globally.

“Perimeter 81 was built with service providers in mind—we understand the unique challenges MSPs face in addressing remote access and internet security. Our goal is to empower every MSP to construct a secure network for themselves and their clients. We do this by providing an easy-to-use and enterprise-grade network security platform, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service offering for service providers. We’re excited to join forces with Pax8, a true leader in the MSP community and a key partner for us. This collaboration not only expands our reach but also reaffirms our dedication to delivering a top-notch network security solution in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together with Pax8, we’re poised to provide every MSP with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic IT environment,” said Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-founder of Perimeter 81.

Perimeter 81offers MSPs and their clients the following benefits: