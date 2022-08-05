Here are this week’s top stories:
- Check out our Masterchat Episode 19 about the current state of the channel, some great insights!
- Learn more about quantum computing from our interview with OVHCloud
- New partnership announcement from digital risk protection company GroupSense
- Latest acquisition news from UK-based Service Express
- More survey info from another UK-based company, Lakeside Software
- Also check out the many live interviews we did at the recent ChannelCON in Chicago, more to come
COMING up: ChannelNext West in-person events in October. Check out dates and locations here!