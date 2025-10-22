Presenters: Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Evgeniy Kharam, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

The discussion centered on the evolving landscape of customer attitudes towards AI and cybersecurity, highlighting a shift from viewing AI as a magical solution to demanding tangible proof of its effectiveness and security. Many organizations are reactive rather than proactive in their cybersecurity measures, emphasizing the need for health checks and diagnostics. They must implement collaborative strategies to enhance proactive assessments, and they should explore various methods beyond traditional penetration testing to bolster their security posture. The conversation also addressed the persistent threat of bad actors within major companies and the necessity of adapting security measures to the rapidly changing threat landscape.

There are different approaches to penetration testing, with a combination of continuous testing and human assessments to address emerging vulnerabilities. It is important to leverage existing tools effectively, while acknowledging the limitations of monitoring systems compared to penetration tests. The discussion also covered the challenges of evaluating third-party applications, particularly SaaS products, and the need for organizations to maintain transparency with vendors regarding security practices.

Click here to watch previous episodes on Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem

Dont miss our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit on Nov. 26th in Toronto, aimed at fostering collaboration among managed service providers, chief information security officers, and other stakeholders. The event will feature a unique “Shark Tank” format for vendor presentations and expert-led discussions on various topics.

To learn more on Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/