Cyberpion , a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), announced $27M in Series A funding as enterprises grasp the urgency to solve the difficult challenge of managing unknown risks and vulnerabilities in their direct and indirect digital supply chain infrastructure. The funding was led by one of Silicon Valley’s most established and accomplished investors U.S. Venture Partners, with General Partner Jacques Benkoski joining Cyberpion’s executive board. Existing investors Team8 Capital and Hyperwise Ventures also participated in the round.

Ran Nahmias, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Cyberpion adds, “We’re delighted that leading Silicon Valley-based VC firm U.S.Venture Partners has joined our existing investors in supporting our journey to help organizations reduce their external attack surface and prevent potentially devastating attacks. This investment bolsters our position to hire talent as we expand the company, and will enable us to further develop our platform capabilities, expedite go-to-market across core regions and verticals, as well as help us attract more channel and technology partners.”

Cyberpion’s platform continuously performs discovery and vulnerability assessments on all of the enterprise’s external-facing assets, connections and third party platform dependencies far beyond the coverage of other security tools. Establishing a comprehensive, up-to-date, prioritized and actionable vulnerability inventory, the platform provides security teams with clear indications of high priority threats, and the actions that should be taken to resolve them before they can be exploited. With prevention from day one and no installation, configurations or modifications required to existing IT, Cyberpion leverages machine-learning to provide automatic protection with zero human intervention.

