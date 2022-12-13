ulian is joined by Technology Leader and IT Channel Veteran, Juan Fernandez, Co-Founder and CEO at MSP Growth Coalition and Channel Chief at HacWare. Juan gives us his three keys to success in evolving your IT Services business in today’s crazy cybersecurity landscape. Some great stories and examples from when he built his MSP business and made the shift to MSSP.

You can catch up with Juan at our upcoming Cybersecurity Expo in Phoenix, February 16 & 17. Reserve your spot today at https://iotssa.com/cybersecurity-expo-phoenix/ Connect with Juan on LinkedIN and check out what he is doing now at HacWare.