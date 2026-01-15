We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Mark Pennington, Managing Director of EPX Technical Services, talked about his company’s recent recognition as one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT companies, highlighting the significance of this achievement for the team and the broader MSP community. Mark provided insights into EPX’s evolution since its establishment in 2005, emphasizing the challenges faced in adapting to advancements in AI and cybersecurity. He underscored the importance of collaboration within the channel community to effectively communicate complex technologies to end customers and navigate the rapidly changing tech landscape.

