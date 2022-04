The ink is still hot off this announcement on Monday morning… Datto said that it will be going private with Kaseya for $6.2 billion. The deal was funded by a consortium led by private equity firm Insight Partners.

Interestingly, we were just at our ChannelNEXT event a few days ago with DATTO and we had no indication. Just shows what can happen when you wake up on a Monday morning :o).

What will this mean for channel partners? We will be digging into this over the coming weeks. Stay Tuned!