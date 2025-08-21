Vipin Mittal, Vice President of Customer Experience at Cleo, outlined how his company addresses diverse customer needs by concentrating on four key areas: making, selling, buying, and moving goods. He emphasized the transition from manual processes to AI-driven solutions, which are designed to tackle challenges such as order delays and fulfillment issues, ultimately aiming to deliver outcomes that exceed basic supply chain functions.

Vipin detailed Cleo’s proactive approach to cybersecurity, which includes collaboration with customers to enforce security standards and the implementation of secure protocols and data encryption. He also mentioned supplemental solutions, such as a secure portal for suppliers lacking secure connections, ensuring comprehensive security measures across the supply chain. Additionally, he introduced the Intelligent Error Categorization initiative, which leverages AI to improve incident management by focusing on root causes, resulting in a 12% improvement in resolution times.