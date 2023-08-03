Presenters: James Castle, Kenrick Bagnall, Dave Palachik with Moderator Nim Nadarajah of CriticalMatrix.

The 2023 Insider Threat Report suggests that Companies continue to suffer from insider threats coming from regular employees, privileged users/administrators, and third parties.

• 74% of organizations say they are at least moderately vulnerable or worse to insider threats

• More than half of organizations have experienced an insider threat in the last year, and 8% have experienced more than 20 • 68% of companies are very concerned about insider risk as their organizations return to the office or transition to hybrid work

• 53% say detecting insider attacks is harder in the cloud

This panel of cybersecurity experts explores many aspects of cybersecurity today as well as highlights the best strategy for MSPs to build and scale their cybersecurity business practice and best prepare for what’s coming.