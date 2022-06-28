Net Zero, GHG, DE&I all the acronyms in sustainability that you need to know about and help customers understand. Listen to Frances Edmonds, HP’s head of Sustainable Impact explain what you need to know & why it will help you increase business and attract & retain your best staff. Last year HP had over $3.5 billion in new sales as a results of their sustainability leadership, learn what you can do today and tomorrow to drive your business and how it will engage your staff and customers.