Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ Amercia Corp mentioned that the risk of a cybersecurity attack is multiplying at an alarming rate every year, with an average cost of data breaches to companies worldwide coming in at $3.86 million and sources predicting that $172 billion will be spent on information security this year alone. This is the first commercially available wireless presentation system to meet FIPS and EAL6 security standards that can help thwart costly and catastrophic cybersecurity events. It will be even more secure than common accounting programs and most networks.



Focused on Security

Meetings are a vital part of ensuring the smooth operation of banks and government agencies. However, these meetings can contain highly sensitive and confidential data and intellectual property that can be leaked or accessed when shared via an app-, network-, or USB-based wireless presentation systems (WPS). Likewise, these types of systems can expose the connected device and the network. Unlike any other WPS, BenQ’s InstaShow WDC30 protects data, devices, and the network with robust security certification. Its network-free, secure, button-based design prevents vulnerabilities caused by network exposure, reliance on apps or software, or malicious USB inputs.



Opening up the option for financial institutions and government agencies to wirelessly present without an expensive HDMI matrix system, sharing cables, and network patches, the WDC30 triple protects the wireless transmission of data from cyberattacks in three key ways:

WPA3 -Encrypted Wi-Fi 6 Technology: Wi-Fi 6 technology not only ensures a fast, stable connection but also the highest grade of encryption available. WPA3’s cutting-edge security protocols enable more robust authentication, deliver increased cryptographic strength for highly sensitive data markets, and maintain the resiliency of mission-critical networks.

ISO EAL6 Tested and Certified Design: The Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) in Common Criteria ranges from EAL1 to EAL7, and EAL6+ is defined as a level that offers extremely high security assurance for protecting high-value assets against severe security risks. The certification, done by a third-body security party, took BenQ two years to achieve. Only EAL7 military-grade certification is higher.

FIPS 140-3-Certified Crypto Module: Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) certification is required by the U.S. government and other regulated industries (e.g., financial and healthcare) that collect, store, transfer, share, and disseminate sensitive data. Compliant with 140, Level 3, the WDC30 has enhanced physical security, which includes BenQ’s InstaShow chip that has no ability to communicate with or send data to devices or networks.

More Flexible, Simpler Meetings

In addition to its evolutionary security infrastructure, the InstaShow WDC30 supports wireless presentations in any shared space, providing instant connection in frequently challenged environments and allowing devices to connect up to 90 feet away. It works with any type of presentation device and any operating system, with the split-screen function supporting up to four inputs from multiple devices simultaneously and fast switching between presenters. With quick, one-tap presentation technology, presenters don’t have to hassle with logins or software downloads, allowing meetings to start right on time. It can present any content, including crisp text and smooth video at up to 60 fps at 4K resolution, to up to two displays. Plus, each secure button features BenQ’s silver ion coating to help prevent the spread of germs between users.



Source: BenQ