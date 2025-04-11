Stephen Nichols is the new Canadian Country Manager for Swiss company Acronis. He re-emphasized Acronis’ commitment to the Canadian market, detailing plans for local hiring and community engagement. Their participation at the event will focus on data protection and the need for managed security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), particularly in combating ransomware.

Acronis will also be hosting their own TRU Security Day in Toronto on May 7th.

Acronis will also be hosting their own TRU Security Day in Toronto on May 7th.

