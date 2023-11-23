Jagdish Mahapatra is ColorTokens‘s new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Mahapatra brings extensive knowledge to ColorTokens with more than 25 years of experience scaling businesses for companies such as Cisco, McAfee, and CrowdStrike. Most recently, he served as Vice President for CrowdStrike’s Asia region. While in this role, he was instrumental in creating strategic partnerships globally and successfully drove exponential growth of over 100X Annual Recurring Revenue in just five years. Mahapatra also built a culture of high performance and engagement with the Singapore office being recognized as a Top 5 workplace by Great Place to Work.

Prior to CrowdStrike, Mahapatra served as McAfee’s Chief of Channels & Alliances for Asia Pacific. In this role, he was responsible for managing more than 500 partners within channels, strategic alliances, ecosystems, and Managed Services across the Asia Pacific and Japan region. He spent more than a decade with Cisco Systems India where he held multiple roles in Channels, Commercial and Enterprise leadership positions in the journey of extraordinary growth of 200X in the India market.

Mahapatra is a well-known public speaker who has delivered multiple cybersecurity TED Talks reaching audiences across the globe. As a leader, he takes great pride in fostering a culture of a highly engaged team and believes that prioritizing employee growth is essential to the success of any organization. Business World has recognized him as one of the Top 40 Executives in India Inc. under the age of 40.