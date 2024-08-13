BlackBerry Limited recently announced the launch of CylanceMDR Pro, a cutting-edge managed detection and response (MDR) service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI. Designed to tackle the growing challenges of modern cybersecurity, CylanceMDR Pro overcomes the operational burden facing security teams that must defend against increasingly sophisticated adversaries across expanding attack surfaces with limited resources and talent shortage constraints.

In this interview, Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cybersecurity, at BlackBerry, emphasized the importance of providing security solutions and the challenges of navigating the cybersecurity space. He also delved into the difficulties of staying up to date with the latest versions and the customer’s control over software changes on the endpoint. He highlighted the critical role of communication solutions in cybersecurity and the value that BlackBerry brings to the market.

He also touched on BlackBerry’s channel strategy, emphasizing the company’s efforts to strengthen its channel program and make cybersecurity solutions more affordable for SMBs.