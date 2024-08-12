Most job types (pilots, factory, auto workers, doctors, etc.) have unions, associations, lobby groups, or other organizations that represent their needs and interests.

There are no unions in the IT business, but there are multiple fragmented organizations such as associations, buying groups, franchises, and vendor-centric partners, all of which serve as “communities”.

Many people participate in these communities for a variety of reasons:

• Some use it for self-promotion or to market products.

• Some people promote their books or speaking services.

• Some share their experience to help others.

• Some develop networks and partnerships.

• Some go to learn.

• Some meet old friends and make new ones.

Whatever your motivation, it is critical to give back to the communities from which you benefit. Communities can help you reach far beyond your existing network, boosting your personal brand and offering up fresh opportunities.

When you transition from selling to helping the community, the magic begins. As a result, you’ll feel more accomplished and empowered. How will you know when you’ve achieved the correct balance of taking and giving in your community? One indicator is when people seek you out rather than you seeking them out.

Avoid limiting yourself to a few communities; broadening your reach by sharing your knowledge and experiences increases your impact and network.

Contrary to the frequent complaint of not having enough time, efficient time management allows for plenty of time for learning and giving back, which ultimately feeds your mind, body, and spirit. There is no excuse for not making time to work on your business, personal brand, or health. If you are working so hard that you have no time for anything else, you may want to reconsider what you are doing because it is not sustainable. Burnout is a real thing! (Some common symptoms include a feeling of helplessness, cynicism, a sense of failure or self-doubt, decreased satisfaction, feeling detached or alone in the world, and a loss of motivation).

Sharing your story with your peers may be beneficial. The struggle is real, and you are not alone.

Participation in our community has resulted in tremendous professional and personal outcomes, as well as recognition, friendships, stronger networks, and inspiration for others. Such good results fuel our purpose, propelling us ahead in our mission to empower the channel. It’s extremely rewarding when someone tells you that they benefited in some way from what they learnt in our community. It tells me we’re doing something useful.

Everyone should consider their motivation for participating in a community: is it to give, take, or a combination of the two? The truth is that I started participating in communities for selfish objectives, such as promoting my business. I quickly learned that people who only want to sell are a major reason why communities fail. Now I go to learn, meet people and tell the stories of others!

Starting and growing my own community was one of the best things we’ve ever done. We had six main guidelines for our community.

1. Focus on community needs.

2. Always give.

3. Treat the community as friends.

4. Recruit relevant thought-leaders.

5. Always adapt and innovate.

6. Don’t let money or ego steer the community.

Building a sustainable community entails giving, educating, networking, problem-solving, relationship building, and constantly generating benefits for members, all while providing a positive experience.

In the world of news media, delivering relevant content and insights to solve real problems and improve businesses generates a loyal audience. Incorporating in-person events for the community to meet benefits members’ lives by providing networking opportunities, relationships, and a sense of belonging. It fosters greater community bonds.

It took us 22 years to expand organically to over 100,000 members. In today’s digital-first world, we are advancing faster than ever while remaining true to our core principles. We have also established specialized sub-communities, such as the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, to address the growing cyber threats facing everyone and Women In Tech to attract more diversity into the IT Industry.

Communities are safe spaces where individuals who share common interests and goals can come together to learn, collaborate, and support one another. Experts should support communities by sharing their knowledge and assist others gain the experience required to succeed in the field. We are still missing a few million jobs in the cybersecurity sector, and with all of the recent layoffs, it’s wise to assist more people in shifting to areas where there are and will be opportunities in the future.

As AI and other economic headwinds affect the market, we all need to “think differently” as Steve Jobs suggested. Sure, there will be uncertainties ahead, but I am optimistic that the resilient IT community will be prepared to confront any problems head on.

You are welcome to join and participate in our communities!

News media: eChannelNEWS

Cybersecurity: Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem

Meet: ChannelNEXT