Julian introduced Evgeniy Kharam and his new book, “Architecting Success: The Art of Soft Skills in Sales” which focuses on the importance of effective communication in virtual settings and the impact of COVID on sales engineering. They discussed the significance of soft skills in conveying technical knowledge and Evgeniy’s journey as a second-time immigrant. Evgeniy shared insights into his career progression, emphasizing the importance of communication and relationship-building in the cybersecurity field.

The conversation then shifted to the critical aspects of sales strategy and customer qualification, with Evgeniy highlighting the need for thorough research and understanding of customers. The speakers also discussed the significance of learning from different individuals and incorporating those learnings into one’s own approach. They highlighted the importance of sales skills in various aspects of life, including communication, negotiation, and personal relationships.