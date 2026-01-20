Whatfix CEO Khadim Batti detailed the company’s mission to bridge the gap between software investment and actual user proficiency. The primary obstacle to digital transformation isn’t the technology itself, but the “adoption wall”—where underutilized features lead to systemic errors and wasted capital. Whatfix dismantles this wall by providing real-time, contextual nudges that guide users through critical processes and encourage the discovery of new functionalities.

Central to this strategy is the philosophy of “Userization”—a shift toward technology that intuitively adapts to employee needs rather than forcing users to conform to rigid software logic. By integrating AI directly into daily workflows, Whatfix ensures that sophisticated tools like Microsoft Copilot are not just deployed, but effectively mastered.