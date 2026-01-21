In a strategic briefing for 2026, Optiv’s Field CISO, Nathan Wenzler, declared the goal of “zero vulnerabilities” officially dead, urging CISOs to pivot toward a high-impact, risk-based defense. He talked about the democratization of cybercrime, where AI has empowered low-skilled attackers to launch sophisticated campaigns, creating an urgent need for organizations to move beyond “Shadow AI” and implement formal governance.

Nathan also addressed the growing cyber insurance dilemma, noting that skyrocketing premiums are forcing a shift in how security is communicated to the board. The takeaway for 2026 is clear: security leaders must stop chasing technical perfection and start prioritizing business resilience through better culture, clearer executive communication, and strategic external partnerships.