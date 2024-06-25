Lane Brannan, EVP and General Manager – Americas at Pax8, was interviewed by Julian Lee at the recent Pax8 and Beyond Event. He spoke about feedback and expectations from MSPs at the conference, with an emphasis on the challenges and opportunities in the cybersecurity and AI markets. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing within the community, with a focus on creating a supportive environment for idea exchange and best practices. The significance of delivering value to MSPs and the need for collaboration to address the evolving market demands in at the center of Pax8 philosophy.

Check out the full recap of the event here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/echannelnews-recap-of-pax8-and-beyond-event-2024/