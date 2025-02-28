Simon Taylor, Senior VP of Channel and Alliances at Azul, talked about the company’s strategic initiatives in the Java market, particularly in light of concerns regarding Oracle’s pricing and support. He highlighted a survey revealing that a significant majority of Java users are considering alternatives due to Oracle’s pricing strategies. Azul’s offerings promise substantial cost savings, with reductions of 55% to 85% compared to Oracle, and the company is uniquely positioned to provide security updates for legacy Java versions, which are critical for many organizations.

As organizations grapple with rising technology costs and complex licensing requirements, findings from Azul’s comprehensive 2024 State of Java Survey and Report highlight a major shift in the enterprise Java landscape that could significantly impact how businesses approach their technology budgets. For channel partners, this represents both a challenge and opportunity as enterprises actively seek guidance on Java alternatives and migration strategies.

Key findings from the report include: