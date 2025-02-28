Simon Taylor, Senior VP of Channel and Alliances at Azul, talked about the company’s strategic initiatives in the Java market, particularly in light of concerns regarding Oracle’s pricing and support. He highlighted a survey revealing that a significant majority of Java users are considering alternatives due to Oracle’s pricing strategies. Azul’s offerings promise substantial cost savings, with reductions of 55% to 85% compared to Oracle, and the company is uniquely positioned to provide security updates for legacy Java versions, which are critical for many organizations.
As organizations grapple with rising technology costs and complex licensing requirements, findings from Azul’s comprehensive 2024 State of Java Survey and Report highlight a major shift in the enterprise Java landscape that could significantly impact how businesses approach their technology budgets. For channel partners, this represents both a challenge and opportunity as enterprises actively seek guidance on Java alternatives and migration strategies.
Key findings from the report include:
- 82% are concerned about Oracle Java pricing (with 55% of Oracle Java users being extremely or very concerned)
- In turn, 88% report that they are considering switching from Oracle to another Java provider (a 22% increase from the 2023 survey)
- Top 5 reasons for the switch away from Oracle includes:
- Too expensive
- Preference for open-source
- Oracle sales tactics
- Uncertainty created by ongoing pricing and licensing changes
- Restrictive Oracle policies