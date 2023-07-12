Julian discusses with Jeremiah Fowler, Cyber Security Researcher at Security Discovery. Jeremiah discovered a misconfigured database that contained 133 GB worth of data, with over 360 million records, exposing users’ private information such as email addresses, original IP addresses, geolocation data, and much more.



You can read more about it here: https://www.vpnmentor.com/news/report-super-vpn-breach/