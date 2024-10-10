Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced the appointment of Matt Cook as the new Head of Global Channels for Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions. Following Ericsson’s strategic announcement toward enterprise-driven 5G network adoption, Cook will head global channel and distribution initiatives that will support Ericsson’s recent investments and acquisitions to bring greater value to the enterprise market.

Mark Pugerude, Head of Global Sales and Support Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson, said: “Channel partners are key to driving the success of Ericsson’s enterprise strategy. I’m confident that Matt’s wealth of experience and leadership will not only strengthen our strong channel culture, but also create new opportunities for partners as Ericsson enters a new phase of enterprise growth and value creation.”

Ericsson recently announced its strategy to offer a comprehensive, secure wireless platform of choice for enterprise customers as they seamlessly adopt and scale cellular technology. Customers can look forward to deploying and managing any solution in Ericsson’s Enterprise Wireless portfolio (Enterprise 5G, Wireless WAN, and SASE) under NetCloud Manager, a comprehensive cloud management and orchestration platform. Channel partners around the globe will be able to leverage a full, complimentary portfolio of solutions to meet enterprises where they are in the adoption of cellular.

Cook’s background spans a broad range of leadership roles within commercial sales, global channel, and carrier sales, previously holding key positions at companies such as Commvault, Armor Cloud, Ciena, and Cisco. Throughout his career, he has consistently fostered strong partner ecosystems and implemented successful go-to-market strategies, driving significant growth in both established and emerging markets.

Matt Cook as Head of Global Channels, Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson added: “Ericsson has made significant investments in the enterprise sector and has now taken steps to consolidate those efforts into a unified strategy. To me, this presents an exceptional market opportunity for growth and collaboration. I can’t imagine a more opportune time to help advance this enterprise strategy and implement a streamlined approach to drive the continued success of Ericsson and its partners as a unified team.”









