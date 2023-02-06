OpenText announced that it has completed the purchase of Micro Focus International plc (provider of mission-critical software technology and services that help customers accelerate digital transformation).

“I would like to welcome Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText,” said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. “Digital life is life, and with Micro Focus’ great products and talent, we will help organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation.”

Barrenechea further added, “With this acquisition, OpenText’s corporate mission expands to help enterprise professionals secure their operations, gain more insight into their information, and better manage an increasingly hybrid and complex digital fabric with a new generation of tools that include Cybersecurity, Digital Operations Management, Applications Modernization & Delivery and AI & Analytics. This new generation of Information Management software will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and drive growth while reducing costs.”

“We have a structured and disciplined approach to M&A. The last six months of planning has led us to a defined integration plan to deliver on our committed outcomes. We are ready and excited about winning the Information Management market, strong customer outcomes, and company growth and expanded cash flows,” concluded Barrenechea.