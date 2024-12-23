Again this year, we interviewed Jay McBain, Chief Analyst – Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Canalys about the past year and upcoming trends in the tech channel industry. Jay covered a range of topics, beginning with the evolving focus of the Canalys events towards platform-based business models, emphasizing the need for vendors to recognize partners for their contributions beyond mere transactions. A survey highlighted that partners are increasingly prioritizing non-transactional activities, which reflects the complexity of the customer journey and the industry’s shift towards valuing collaborative efforts in achieving customer success.

Concerns regarding the sustainability of the tech sector were raised, particularly in light of the alarming energy consumption of hyperscalers, which now surpasses that of the airline industry. Jay noted that many companies have scaled back their sustainability commitments due to the energy demands of generative AI. Local resource strains, such as water shortages linked to data centers, were also highlighted, alongside the need for better training in energy management to meet increasing demands. The urgency of addressing these sustainability challenges was underscored, especially as major companies may soon be required to publicly report their energy usage.

Jay and Julian also explored the managed services industry’s growth, particularly in cybersecurity, while noting that a significant percentage of partners struggle with profitability. The competitive landscape is intensifying, with various service firms entering the managed services space. Additionally, they touched on the critical role of partners in the subscription economy, emphasizing the need for effective collaboration to maintain customer loyalty.

The potential of AI was discussed, with projections indicating substantial market growth and opportunities for channel partners, particularly in AI-enhanced solutions. Overall, the data shows the importance of adapting to technological advancements and market dynamics to ensure sustained growth and profitability.

Interesting as well to compare with his 2024 predictions here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/2024-predictions-from-jay-mcbain/