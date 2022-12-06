Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.

“Alteryx is committed to providing a world-class partner program emphasizing increased benefits for their investments, upskilling partners with increased training around our end-to-end analytics cloud platform, in-person partner technical enablement, and financial benefits for partner-driven go-to-market efforts,” said Barb Huelskamp, SVP Global Partners & Alliances, Alteryx. “As a result, new partners are ramping up, driving valuable customer outcomes with the Alteryx Analytics Automation Platform, and closing deals faster.”

