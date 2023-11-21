PerfectScale annouces the launch of the PerfectScale Partner Program to empower partners to unlock more value for customers through Kubernetes right sizing and optimization.

Here are some of the key benefits available to PerfectScale partners:

Deal registration – Ensure partner deals are protected and properly compensated

Sales enablement – Access to sales training, objection handling, competitive intel, and more

Technical enablement – Engineer-led training on deploying and supporting PerfectScale

Co-branded assets – Create joint solution content leveraging PerfectScale branding

Not-for-resale (NFR) tenants – Free PerfectScale SaaS tenants for partner use towards internal training, demos and sandboxes

Exclusive partner perks – Unique discounts, referral fees, and market development funds

PerfectScale’s Kubernetes (K8s) Optimization and Management Platform makes it easy for DevOps, Platform Engineering, and SRE professionals to improve the cost-effectiveness and stability of their complete K8s environment. As the industry’s only production-ready automation solution, K8s environments are safely and effortlessly right-sized for peak resilience and availability, to eliminate wasted resources and cost, and to minimize carbon emissions. As a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor for Container Management, PerfectScale continuously optimizes every layer of your K8s stack, guaranteeing your environment is always perfectly scalable to meet demand.

