Jack Jackson is back with us for another interview. He has started as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Aratum, a 100% channel company providing innovative warehouse management software solutions.

During the interview, Jack provided a detailed overview of Aratum, highlighting its origins, rapid growth in Asia, and plans for global expansion. He emphasized the company’s unique position as a 100% channel company and its comprehensive partner program, which includes rebates, MDF, and deal registration, along with a hands-on approach to supporting partners through services, implementation, and training. Additionally, Jack discussed the company’s product offerings, leveraging AI and providing real-time ROI for customers in various industries.

Stay tuned this fall as we will be talking to Jack again about his upcoming book.