Ericsson announced the launch of the Cradlepoint X20 5G Router, enabling enterprise-class fixed wireless access (FWA) connectivity for small- to medium-sized and home-based businesses, temporary sites, and remote workers. The Ericsson Cradlepoint X20 delivers powerful, plug-and-play FWA 5G connectivity with advanced network slicing and security capabilities. Featuring cutting-edge routing, switching, and Wi-Fi 7, the X20 ensures robust, easy-to-maintain connectivity essential for critical business operations. Now enterprises can quickly deploy high-bandwidth 5G connectivity, with unprecedented reliability enabled by dual-SIM failover capabilities and an eight-hour battery backup.

Organizations are increasingly seeking agile, scalable connectivity to keep pace with evolving digital demands. IDC reports that by 2026, 75 per cent of enterprises will have assigned all deployment responsibility, operational control, and technology innovation for at least one major network domain to a trusted management partner. With the availability and cutting-edge capabilities of the Cradlepoint X20, service providers can offer managed services with tiered service packages catering to diverse customer needs and differentiate themselves in a rapidly expanding market.

Capabilities of the Cradlepoint X20 Router span different types of business use cases including the following:

Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses: The X20 5G Router provides SMBs, such as retail stores and small offices, with reliable, high-speed connectivity without traditional wired infrastructure. Easy installation and scalability allow businesses to enhance operations and adapt as they grow.

Temporary Sites: Perfect for pop-up stores, mobile clinics, and construction sites, the X20 ensures rapid deployment and flexibility. Its wireless design supports critical operations with high-speed 5G connectivity in dynamic environments.

Remote Workers and Home-Based Businesses: Ideal for remote and hybrid workers, the X20 offers easy setup and portable, high-speed internet for seamless access to cloud applications, video calls, and collaborative tools.

Justin Blair, VP of Carrier Business Development, Americas, Enteprises Wireless Solutions, Ericsson said: “This announcement is yet another example of how Ericsson continues to enable service providers to offer highly differentiated FWA solutions to business customers while monetizing their 5G network investments. The X20 puts service providers in a much better position to support a wide range of business environments.”

Chris Melus, VP of Product Management, T-Mobile Business Group said: “Ericsson’s business FWA solutions play a vital role in enhancing T-Mobile’s managed services, such as Connected Workplace, by enabling reliable, highly secure, fast connectivity with advanced cloud management capabilities. Our collaboration with Ericsson allows us to deliver scalable and flexible business FWA services that seamlessly adapt to the evolving needs of businesses.”

The Ericsson Cradlepoint X20 5G Router will be available in April 2025. For more information, visit https://cradlepoint.com/product/endpoints/x20/.