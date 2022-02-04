What you may have missed on E-Channelnews this past week:
- Our eight live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance this one on Work from Home
- An interview with newly appointed Robert Latronica of FlexIP Solutions
- A new pay as you go channel program from Cybereason
- This week’s Channel Chief interview was with Riya Shanmugam of New Relic
- Partnership between iboss and ForgeRock
- Predictions for 2022 from Metallic‘s Manoj Nair
- COMING up: Results from our Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies held on February 3rd, stay tuned!