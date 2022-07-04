The top mission in the technology community is the digital transformation (DX) of business. The Pandemic has accelerated the pace to the point where most businesses must adopt a digital-first strategy. If Channel Partners become DX Experts, they will be well positioned to capture the lion’s share of this lucrative market. Channel partners can now apply for a $15,000 grant to help them with their DX mission, thanks to the financial support of the Canadian government. But there’s more to it. In this session from Marguerite Fleming of Growth Finder Pro, you will learn about the potential business opportunities in DX and how you can get subsidized to accelerate your DX certification.